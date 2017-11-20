SPA To Bring Back Mayday Parade For Concert In HUB

Punk rock/pop-punk group Mayday Parade will return to Penn State for a concert courtesy of SPA on Friday, December 1, the student organization announced this afternoon. The concert, which will be the last from SPA for the fall 2017 semester, will start at 10 p.m. in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

Those of us who went through “that phase” in middle school and high school probably remember Mayday Parade for the band’s angsty lyrics and power chord progressions. Songs like “Jamie All Over,” “Miserable At Best,” and “Jersey” were anthems for when that geometry test didn’t go your way or your parents were being unreasonable and not letting you attend Jimmy’s birthday party because it was a co-ed sleepover.

Mayday Parade is also a long-time participant in festivals like the Vans Warped Tour, which announced last week will take its final tour across the country in 2018. I guess we all have to grow up some time.

This isn’t the first time SPA has drawn up a contract with Mayday Parade. The band performed in the HUB in 2012 alongside similar band The Maine. Mayday Parade also performed at Movin’ On in 2010 on the HUB Lawn.

Like all SPA events, admittance is free for University Park students with a valid Penn State ID on a first come, first-served basis.