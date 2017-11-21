Parks Miller On Cantorna Conflict Of Interest Statement: ‘I Am Disappointed But Wholly Unsurprised’

Centre County District Attorney-Elect Bernie Cantorna released a statement this morning announcing he has asked the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to take over the prosecution of the case surrounding Tim Piazza’s death due to Cantorna’s reported conflicts of interest within the case.

Current District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller is already condemning Cantorna’s choice, as she said in a release she is “disappointed but now wholly unsurprised” by Cantorna’s actions. She said Cantorna was asked not to make any public statements about his intentions for moving forward with the case, and she isn’t sure why he decided to release a statement otherwise this morning.

Cantorna said the conflict of interest was he previously served as counsel to some of those involved in the cases, but Parks Miller says Cantorna has not publicly represented any of the defendants in the case, which now involves 26 former brothers of the fraternity in addition to the fraternity itself. She says representing any of the defendants in a prior matter is not grounds for recusal in the case.

“I find it impossible to believe that any legitimate well-intentioned candidate running for district attorney in any county would consult with a criminal suspect to defend that person in connection with a case he knows his office will be prosecuting should his quest for election be successful,” Parks Miller said. “…It is critical that [Cantorna] step up and assume the mantle as the county’s chief law enforcement officer, but I fear he is off to a bad start.”

Cantorna defeated Parks Miller by earning 70 percent of the vote in May’s Democratic Primary election. He was officially elected to serve as District Attorney earlier this month. Election conflicts notwithstanding, the rivalry between the two of them dates back to 2014, when Cantorna was working as a defense attorney for Jalene McClure against Parks Miller.

You can read Parks Miller’s full statement on the matter below: