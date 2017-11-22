State College Ranked ‘Drunkest’ City In Pennsylvania On List Dominated By College Towns

Groundbreaking news hit the web this week in the form of a “drunkest cities” list: College students drink. Really, it’s fascinating.

State College is officially the “drunkest” city in Pennsylvania, according to a USA Today-published listing from its content partner 24/7 Wall St. The drunkest city in each state was determined based on adults who reported binge or heavy drinking and also on alcohol-related deaths.

An estimated 18% of American adults drink excessively. However, binge and heavy drinking rates are not uniform across the country and can vary greatly from state to state and city to city. https://t.co/3XKtjX65Ug pic.twitter.com/kloS2RoQ8I — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 21, 2017

“Few groups are more likely to drink excessively than college students,” the State College entry reads. Just a few other college towns made the list, too, including:

Auburn, Alabama: Auburn University

Fairbanks, Alaska: University of Alaska at Fairbanks

Flagstaff, Arizona: Northern Arizona University

Fayetteville, Arkansas: University of Arkansas

Chico, California: California State University, Chico

Fort Collins, Colorado: Colorado State University

Athens, Georgia: University of Georgia

Bloomington, Indiana: Indiana University

Iowa City, Iowa: University of Iowa

Lawrence, Kansas: University of Kansas

Louisville, Kentucky: University of Louisville

Lansing, Michigan: Michigan State University

Mankato, Minnesota: Minnesota State University

Columbia, Missouri: University of Missouri

Missoula, Montana: University of Montana

Lincoln, Nebraska: University of Nebraska

Reno, Nevada: University of Nevada

Fargo, North Dakota: North Dakota State University

Columbus, Ohio: The Ohio State University

Providence, Rhode Island: Brown University (also Rhode Island College if you’re into that sort of thing)

Nashville, Tennessee: Vanderbilt University, Tennessee State University

Austin, Texas: University of Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah: University of Utah

Burlington, Vermont: University of Vermont

Blacksburg, Virginia: Virginia Tech

Seattle, Washington: University of Washington

Morgantown, West Virginia: West Virginia University

For those of you counting at home, more than half the list is dominated by college towns, and the rest includes some major vacation destinations and military bases. Penn State is the largest university in Pennsylvania, so it doesn’t take a lot to figure out State College is probably one of the biggest drinking towns.

According to the listing, 22.3 percent of State College adults report drinking excessively. Also, 24.1 percent of residents are enrolled in college or graduate school. This doesn’t seem like much of a coincidence.

The article also reports college graduates are more likely to drink than the average American, and nearly 50 percent of State College adults have graduated from a four-year college.

Data used to determine which metropolitan areas (Sidebar: Is State College really metropolitan?) are the drunkest was compiled from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program; 24/7 Wall St., which is produced independently of USA Today, reviewed the percentage of men and women over 18 who report binge or heavy drinking in each state’s metro areas. Social and economic factors came from the 2016 U.S. Census American Community Survey. Data on alcohol-induced mortality rates came from the Center for Disease Control.