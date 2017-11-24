Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To No. 1 Stanford 4-0

Penn State women’s soccer lost to No. 1 Stanford 4-0 in Friday’s NCAA quarterfinals at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium in California.

The No. 3 seed Nittany Lions went down by four goals in the first 25 minutes, and a stalemate second half ensured the Cardinal would advance to the College Cup in Orlando.

How It Happened

Catarina Macario scored her team-leading 17th goal of the season just two minutes into the match on an unassisted strike. Stanford went up 2-0 early in the 11th minute as Andi Sullivan corralled a pass from Jaye Boissiere and beat Penn State goalkeeper Rose Chandler.

Boissiere would soon find the back of the net herself in the 12th to extend the Cardinal’s lead. Then, in the 25th, Macario connected with Kyra Carusa, who drove the final dagger into Penn State’s hopes of a comeback. Backup goalie Amanda Dennis played the last 24 minutes of the game, while Stanford went on to post a 16-6 advantage in terms of shots.

Despite today's result there is nothing but love for this team. #WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/dG8X11wSdD — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 25, 2017

Player Of The Match

Kyra Carusa | Redshirt junior | Forward

The San Diego native tallied a goal and an assist in 71 minutes of action.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (15-5-4) head into the offseason and begin preparations for next fall. Hats off to this year’s senior class for an outstanding career.