Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. Maryland

Penn State enters Saturday’s regular season finale against Maryland 9-2, checking in at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row.

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are currently 22-point favorites heading into College Park, and our staff doesn’t anticipate much of a struggle for them versus the 4-7 Terrapins.

Matt Fox: Penn State 41, Maryland 13

The Nittany Lions will conclude their season with a game against the lowly Terrapins. Maryland have struggled mightily in recent weeks in large part due to their injuries at the quarterback position. Without their top two quarterbacks Kasim Hill and Tyrell Pigrome the Terrapins have been unable to get anything going on offense. Look for Penn State to cruise to an easy victory and strengthen their case for a New Years Six bowl.

Mikey Mandarino: Penn State 31, Maryland 10

Tomorrow marks Penn State’s final game of the 2017 regular season as the team travels to Maryland for a game against the Terrapins. Although the game is away from home, the Nittany Lions should come away with their tenth victory of the year. The game may not have much meaning as far as the CFP playoff is concerned, but a win could help Penn State’s chances of appearing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Expect Saquon Barkley to polish off his Heisman resumé with a strong performance; the star tailback should run all over the Terrapin defense in what is undoubtedly his final Penn State regular season game.

Ethan Kasales: Penn State 45, Maryland 20

The Nittany Lions shouldn’t have much of a problem putting up points on a Maryland squad that ranks dead last in the Big Ten in scoring defense.

Mitch Stewart: Penn State 37 Maryland 10

The Terrapins got a memorable win at Texas at the start of the season that created some buzz, but the injury bug has throw them into a quarterback carousel. With a New Year’s Six bowl at stake for the Nittany Lions, the blue and white are going to come in focused. despite being out of the division race. Expect Tommy Stevens to be running the offense in the last few minutes of this one, as Penn State should leave College Park with an easy win.

Nathaniel Pinskey: Penn State 56, Maryland 0

Penn State has a slim chance of the playoffs, and have basically clinched a New Years 6 Bowl. If they are going to even have a chance at the top 4, they need to blow out Maryland. They got back on track against Rutgers and Nebraska after finishing their rough stretch against Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State with a record of 1-2, but only lost those two games by four points.

This team is still one of the top teams in the nation, and will only continue to get better. Look for Coach Franklin to start getting playing time for key players next season, including Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields.

David Abruzzese: Penn State 45, Maryland 10

This one should be easy work for the Nittany Lions. James Franklin wants to secure a second consecutive 10-win season for the first time in nearly a decade.