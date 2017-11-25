You are at:»»»Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs Maryland

Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs Maryland

0
By on Football, News

No. 10 Penn State closes out the regular season in College Park, Md. for a date with 4-7 Maryland. This is the first game Penn State’s played in College Park with the Terrapins being members of the Big Ten, and the first game here for Penn State since 1993. The two teams previously met in The Old Line State back in 2015 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Here’s all the media information you’ll need for this afternoon’s clash:

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.

Television

This afternoon’s game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network with streaming options available on BTN2GO.

Weather

Today’s weather in Maryland feels like summer for those who ventured down from the north. It’s a balmy 60 degrees with some overcast. There’s not a drop of rain in the forecast.

Injuries

Penn State welcomes back OT Ryan Bates and DE Ryan Buchholz, who warmed up and will play against the Terrapins.

Last Time They Met

Penn State thumped Maryland last season in Beaver Stadium 38-14 behind a 202-yard performance from Saquon Barkley.

Onward State

 

Photo By: Matt Sniegowski
Share.

About Author

David Abruzzese

David is a senior from Rochester, NY, nestled right in beautiful Western New York. He is majoring in Broadcast Journalism, and as an avid sports fan, he passionately supports the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. He is the first Penn Stater from his family, and couldn’t be prouder to represent Penn State University. In his free time, he likes to alpine ski, and play golf. You can follow him on Twitter @abruz11, and can contact him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.