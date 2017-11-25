Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs Maryland

No. 10 Penn State closes out the regular season in College Park, Md. for a date with 4-7 Maryland. This is the first game Penn State’s played in College Park with the Terrapins being members of the Big Ten, and the first game here for Penn State since 1993. The two teams previously met in The Old Line State back in 2015 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Here’s all the media information you’ll need for this afternoon’s clash:

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.

Television

This afternoon’s game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network with streaming options available on BTN2GO.

Weather

Today’s weather in Maryland feels like summer for those who ventured down from the north. It’s a balmy 60 degrees with some overcast. There’s not a drop of rain in the forecast.

Injuries

Penn State welcomes back OT Ryan Bates and DE Ryan Buchholz, who warmed up and will play against the Terrapins.

Last Time They Met

Penn State thumped Maryland last season in Beaver Stadium 38-14 behind a 202-yard performance from Saquon Barkley.

Onward State