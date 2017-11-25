Penn State Women’s Volleyball Crowned Big Ten Champs In 3-1 Win Over Minnesota

Penn State women’s volleyball claimed a share of its 17th Big Ten title Saturday night in Minneapolis thanks to a 3-1 road win over No. 8 Minnesota.

The unanimous No. 1 Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20 to close out the regular season at 29-1, splitting the conference crown with Nebraska.

How It Happened

Penn State eked out a close victory in the first set thanks to a huge kill from Haleigh Washington and a costly attack error on Minnesota. The Nittany Lions extended their lead to 2-0 behind a clutch 10-6 rally in the middle of the second frame.

Washington and Simone Lee delivered two of their biggest matches of the season in the victory, combining for 41 of Penn State’s 67 kills. Stephanie Samedy paced the Golden Gophers with a match-high 22 kills and 13 digs to round out the double-double.

The Nittany Lions outblocked Minnesota 18-8 courtesy of dominant performances above the net from Washington and redshirt sophomore Tori Gorrell, who led all players with nine blocks. Ali Frantti turned in a fantastic defensive showing with a match-high 17 digs.

Check out what two of our seniors had to say following the match. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Md8KSCFzaq — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) November 26, 2017

Player Of The Match

Haleigh Washington | Senior | Middle blocker

Washington was phenomenal against the Golden Gophers, recording a team-high 21 kills, seven blocks, five digs, a service ace, and an assist.

What’s Next?

The NCAA announces its field of 64 who will compete for the national championship Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.