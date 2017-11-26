Lady Lions Fall To Kansas State 70-65 In Second Straight Loss

In another hard-fought game, the Lady Lions (5-2) come up empty and go 0-2 in Las Vegas, winless at the South Point Shootout. Kansas State (5-1) proved to be just as stubborn as Louisiana Tech was the night before.

The team made 13 threes, its highest total since a 2011 game against North Carolina. Amari Carter and Jaida Travascio-Green combined for 9 of those 13 three-pointers.

How It Happened

The game opened with a three from Carter, starting off what would become a total barrage by the Lady Lions from deep. Kansas State combated this by going hard in the paint using its strength and physicality to bully Penn State down below.

While Penn State was able to keep pace with its success from deep, it wasn’t able to match the Wildcat’s presence on the block. After being close for the first quarter and most of the second quarter, Kansas State went on a tear before the half, bringing its lead to double digits. Despite a slight push by Siyeh Fraizer and Kamaria McDanial, Penn State still trailed by 7 going into the half.

With the score at 37-30 with Kansas State ahead, the Lady Lions had their backs against the wall. De’Janae Boykin and Jaylen Williams combined for 23 rebounds, but all those boards weren’t ending up as inside points, as the Wildcats would end up with a 30-8 advantage in points in the paint.

All this aggressiveness from Kansas State gave the Wildcats plenty of chances at the charity stripe, going 18-22 compared to an 8-11 showing from Penn State at the free throw line. By the fourth quarter, Kansas State was ahead 54-46, but Penn State was not about to go away.

Teniya Page got the run started as Carter and Williams chipped in. Cutting the lead to just two at one point, Carter seemed to simply take over. Eight of her 14 points came late in the fourth. However, the Wildcats soon came back and pushed the Lady Lions away. Kansas State held on to a lead, ultimately culminating in a 70-65 win for the Wildcats over a disappointed Lady Lions squad.

Player Of The Game

Amari Carter | Junior | Guard

Clutch points from Carter nearly willed Penn State to a late victory behind her 14 points. Six assists and two steals showed both her court vision and quick hands. The junior is certainly impressing.

What’s Next?

After an unsuccessful adventure in Las Vegas, the Lady Lions will look to right the ship back in State College for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Wake Forest. The game will be at the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m.