Penn State Climbs To No. 9 In AP Poll

After a wild final regular season weekend in college football — one that saw No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami fall — the Nittany Lions have made their way up the AP Poll ranks. Penn State checks in at No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

These rankings don’t mean anything in terms of final standings, but it’s fun to be ranked, isn’t it? This poll precedes the penultimate College Football Playoff poll set to be released on Sunday, December 3 at noon on ESPN.

Though the Nittany Lions have no shot at the playoff, they’re in a great position to grab a New Year’s Six bowl berth when it’s all said and done.