Penn State Women’s Volleyball To Host Howard In NCAA Tournament Opener

No. 1 overall seed Penn State women’s volleyball will host Howard in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Rec Hall.

Half an hour before the selection show, the NCAA announced the tournament’s top four seeds, with Penn State, Florida, last year’s national champions, Stanford, and Kentucky, nabbing the first few coveted spots of the bracket.

Here is the top left quarter of the bracket! #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/ObCGcxrhXK — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 27, 2017

Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions are currently tied with the Cardinal for the most national titles in women’s college volleyball history with seven apiece. They finished the regular season 29-1 on a 19-match winning streak, only losing in straight sets to Nebraska at home on a fluky night.

The MEAC champion Bison (16-15) visited Rec Hall in 2015 for the first round of the tournament, with Ali Frantti’s match-high 12 kills pacing Penn State to a stress free sweep.

The program captured a share of its 17th Big Ten title alongside the Cornhuskers Saturday thanks to a 3-1 win over No. 8 Minnesota in Minneapolis. Penn State would face the winner of Pittsburgh and VCU in the round of 32.

Senior outside hitter Simone Lee leads the Nittany Lions in kills this season with 409 heading into the tournament, while classmate Haleigh Washington paces the defense with 156 total blocks. Both are finalists for the Senior CLASS Award. You can vote for them daily right here until Dec. 4.

Penn State’s pursuit of a record eighth national championship will be made easier by the fact that it will host every match until a potential trip to the Sprint Center in Kansas City for the Final Four Dec. 14-16.