DOTD: NaVorro Bowman Lands Crazy Interception For The Oakland Raiders

Penn State alumnus NaVorro Bowman donned a Raiders uniform Sunday and was on his back in the end zone when the unthinkable happened: He caught the team’s first interception of the season.

Yes, read that again. On his back in the end zone.

The Raiders faced off against the Denver Broncos Sunday, less than a week after Oakland fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. Before this week, the unit had yet to catch a single interception on the season, and the team was tied for last with the Giants with only 14 sacks.

Enter NaVorro Bowman, and one of the most inadvertent interceptions we’ve seen. These players could never make this happen again even if they tried.

You can see a video of the entire play from the NFL below, where the ball is tipped twice before it literally lands in Bowman’s arms:

Bowman was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Before the 2016 season, he extended his contract with the 49ers even though his then-current contract still had three years remaining. The extension basically promised Bowman would stay with the 49ers for his entire NFL career — at least through 2022.

He even started the first five games of this season for the 49ers, until the team granted him a requested release from his contract so he would be able to choose his next team rather than being traded away. Bowman then signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.

During his time at Penn State, Bowman led the defense for the 2008 Rose Bowl-bound Nittany Lions and carried on the legend of “Linebacker U.” He hasn’t looked back since — except back up at his teammates right before he managed to catch this crazy interception, that is.