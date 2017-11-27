Nittany Lions Show Pittsburgh Steelers Some Love On The Sidelines Of Heinz Field

The Eagles might be well on their way to a legendary season, but the Nittany Lions spent Sunday showing the in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers some love.

Freelance photographer Barry Reeger caught a great shot for PennLive of two of our favorite sideline smiles looking on as the Steelers warmed up before Sunday’s night game at Heinz Field.

Penn State Nittany Lions players Saquon Barkley and Marcus Allen watch pregame between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field on Nov. 26, 2017. Barry Reeger | Special to PennLive pic.twitter.com/VIMxHIzLuH — Barry Reeger Photo (@blreeger) November 27, 2017

While Saquon Barkley and Marcus Allen might be two of Penn State’s top NFL prospects for this year’s draft, a few other Nittany Lions made the trip to the Steel City, too.

Mark Allen was actually cropped out of the sidelines photo that made its way across the Twitter-verse showcasing his more high-profile teammates.

Yeah that’s me on the side of the pic by the way guys 😁🤗 in case you didn’t know https://t.co/0sFNLTKrzW — MARK ALLEN (@theALLENshow) November 27, 2017

Marcus Allen’s Instagram story showed a few other Nittany Lions on the sidelines, too, including redshirt freshman Michael Shuster.

You might not know much about Shuster, but he’s got a rich history with the Steel Curtain as a backdrop. His grandfather, Dick Hoak, was inducted in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor this weekend, along with a few other former Nittany Lions like Franco Harris and Jack Ham.

Hoak played football at Penn State from 1956 to 1960 before he joined the Steelers for ten seasons from 1961 to 1970. Hoak then became the longest-tenured coach in Steelers history, serving as running backs coach from 1972 to 2007, during which time the Steelers earned five of their six Superbowl titles.

Quarterback Trace McSorley showed on his own Instagram story that he was at least outside Heinz Field Sunday night if not inside the stadium. It’s unclear whether McSorley attended the game, but he at least showed the ‘lers some love online this weekend.

Jesse James is the only Nittany Lion on Pittsburgh’s current roster; former Penn State safety Malik Golden reached an injury settlement with the franchise early in the season. The Greek Bay Packers don’t count a single Penn Stater among their ranks.

While I fear we can’t count our NFL draft hopes just yet, at least the Nittany Lions got to see a pretty damn good game during their trip to the ‘Burgh. After a back-and-forth leading into what seemed like a perpetual tie, the Steelers ultimately won out in the final seconds with a crazy long 53-yard field goal good enough for a 31-28 win over the Packers.