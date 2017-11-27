While You Were Away…

Whether you spent your week off traveling, grinding away to get a head start on your final projects, or stuffing your face with turkey and mashed potatoes (and mac ‘n’ cheese?), a lot happened while you were gone. Here’s your rundown on all the Penn State news you should catch up on.

Who in the world will prosecute Beta Theta Pi?

Centre County District Attorney-Elect Bernie Cantorna asked the Pennsylvania Attorney General to take over prosecution of the Beta Theta Pi case surrounding Tim Piazza’s death due to a reported conflict of interest. The AG’s office basically said, “We’ll think about it.” Current DA Stacy Parks Miller is not impressed.

Nittany Lions leave Terrapins shell-shocked

Are you ready for some Penn State football? While you were gone, the Nittany Lions took down Nebraska on senior day and steamrolled Maryland on the road. James Franklin’s squad moved up to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll Sunday afternoon and currently sits at No.10 in the College Football Playoff ranking, which will be updated Tuesday.

Yet another downtown high-rise proposal

Developers submitted preliminary plans for yet another high rise downtown, this one in the current spot of the Garner Street parking lot (across the street from Primantis and Chipotle, behind Family Clothesline and The Den). A scary phase two of this project could stretch up to College Ave. and take over the whole block, but is largely undefined, as the preliminary plans now submitted only cover phase one. Permits ultimately require Borough Council approval.

No ‘h’ necessary

Is Penn State basketball…actually…good? Knock on wood, folks. Over break the Nittany Lions blew Pitt out of the water, looked strong against Texas A&M despite an ultimate loss, and dominated Oral Roberts. Dare I say this might be the year? All I know is I’m not even tempted to type random letters.

Borough Council knows when to hold ’em, knows when to fold ’em

State College Borough Council passed a resolution that prevents, at least for now, potential development of a mini-casino in the borough. This gives State College the option to change its mind later, though council members seemed weary about allowing a casino so close to campus.

Vols Twitter rejects Greg Schiano

Because of offhand allegations that aren’t mentioned anywhere else through countless depositions and testimony from the legal fallout of the Sandusky Scandal, it looks like Greg Schiano won’t be a Vol after all. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Some spike it hot

Women’s volleyball does it again! The No. 1 overall seed squad will host Howard in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Rec Hall. Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions are currently tied with the Cardinal for the most national titles in women’s college volleyball history with seven apiece.

No Warped Tour? No problem

Those of us who went through “that phase” in middle school and high school probably remember Mayday Parade for the band’s angsty lyrics and power chord progressions. Punk rock/pop-punk group Mayday Parade will return to Penn State for a concert courtesy of SPA on Friday, December 1.

Who is…Jim Eckess?

This longtime Phyrst bartender competed on Thanksgiving eve “Jeopardy!”