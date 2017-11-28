Overheard On Twitter: Tommy Stevens Likes To Kick It With The Boys

Shooters shoot and that’s what beloved backup quarterback/Swiss Army knife offensive weapon Tommy Stevens does.

Earlier this season, Tommy Stevens got the assistance from former NFL Player Chad Ochocinco in finding the name of a special lady on Twitter.

This past weekend, Stevens and teammate Trace McSorley grabbed the attention of former NFL punter and current Barstool personality Pat McAfee.

McAfee took notice of Stevens’ big game in Penn State’s win against Maryland, when the redshirt sophomore rushed for a team-leading 113 yards and tallied four touchdowns.

Okkkk @TMS_II… Have a great night cuzzo 🍻👏🏻 https://t.co/mjcUCf7K93 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2017

Stevens, a native of Indiana, and McAfee, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, could be cracking open another cold one when the quarterback is back home.

Appreciate you bro. Let’s link up when I’m back home in Indy next month! — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) November 26, 2017

According to IndyStar, McAfee also has a big connection to Penn State. As a kid, he was a soccer star in Plum, Pennsylvania. As he grew older, he began competing in Punt, Pass, & Kick competitions. He hadn’t played a down of football, but was invited to compete in a kicking camp at Penn State. He was entrenched in a kicking competition for a scholarship offer with Kevin Kelly. McAfee won the competition at the camp, but Kelly beat him out for the scholarship.