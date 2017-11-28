Eight Grads To Receive 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award

The Penn State Board of Trustees recently hosted eight Penn Staters at its meeting earlier this month to receive the 2018 Distinguished Alumni award.

The award is given to alumni whose “personal lives, professional achievements, and community service exemplify the objectives of their alma mater.” This year’s recipients have worked in a variety of professional fields, including the military, the arts, athletics, and film production. They will accept their awards from the university at a ceremony in June 2018.

Here is the full list of alumni receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award:

Dana Born: Born is a retired Air Force brigadier general and a lecturer in public policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. She earned her doctorate from Penn State’s College of Liberal Arts in 1994.

Jake Corman: Corman serves as the majority leader of the Pennsylvania State Senate. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the College of Communications in 1993.

Hal Sadoff: The CEO of Silver Pictures Entertainment earned his bachelor’s in finance in 1986 from the Smeal College of Business.

Paul Cremo: Cremo is the director of Opera Commissioning Program dramaturg of the Metropolitan Opera. He received his master’s degree in theatre arts in 2011 from the College of Arts and Architecture.

Kerry McCoy: McCoy, head wrestling coach at the University of Maryland, got his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1997 from the Smeal College of Business. He was also a three-time All-American wrestler for the Nittany Lions, going 150-18 and winning individual national championships in 1994 and 1997.

Barbara Raphael: Raphael, former executive vice president of research and development for Cadbury Schweppes, earned three degrees from Penn State: a bachelor’s in science from the Eberly College of Science in 1966, a master’s in nutrition from the College of Health and Human Development in 1969, and a doctorate in food science from the College of Agricultural Sciences in 1972.

Richard Riegel: Riegel is the CEO of Phlexglobal, Inc., a company specializing in the provision of electronic Trial Master File services and systems. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering in 1985.

Roger Williams: Williams is the former executive director of the Penn State Alumni Association and also earned three degrees from Penn State. He began at the College of Liberal Arts, where he earned his bachelor’s in history in 1973, and moved to the College of Communications for a master’s in journalism and a doctorate in higher education from the College of Education in 1988.