Penn State W.O.R.D.S. To Host Final Slam Competition

Penn State W.O.R.D.S. (Writers Organized to Represent Diverse Stories) will host its final slam poetry competition of the 2017 Slam Series season at 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 28 in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

Slam poetry is an innovative and quickly-growing form of creative expression popular on college campuses and beyond. In each W.O.R.D.S. competition, poets craft original pieces and perform them to an audience. The participants attempt to combine wit and intellect to inspire and move their audience.

The competition will feature 12 contestants who will compete for one of four spots on the 2018 Penn State CUPSI (College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational) team. The final slam will be the last installment in a series of three Penn State poetry slams where competitors have vied for spots on the team. This will be Penn State’s third time competing in the event. Last year, the team placed in the top four at the convention.

For more information on the event, see the group’s Facebook page or Twitter page.