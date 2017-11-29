Alpha Sigma Phi Charged With Furnishing Alcohol To Minors

Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity is facing charges for furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor after an incident on November 11 when police responded around 12:32 a.m. outside the fraternity house to a college aged female suffering alcohol overdose.

The officer who arrived saw the 19-year-old, who wasn’t identified by name in the criminal complaint, on the sidewalk going in and out of consciousness and held up by her two friends.

One of the friends said the girls were drinking inside the fraternity house and police say she “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, blood shot eyes, and mumbled speech.” She was then taken to Mt. Nittany Medical Center for treatment of an alcohol overdose.

Police later interviewed the girl, who said she and her friends were at the fraternity house that night to celebrate her birthday. They didn’t know anyone at the fraternity, but she said they were allowed in and were not asked for identification.

She said four fraternity brothers were giving out vodka and soda until they ran out of soda and began serving just shots of vodka; she was given more alcohol than others because she was celebrating her birthday, and estimated she had five alcoholic beverages while at the fraternity house.

Fraternities and sororities at Penn State continue to undergo regulations levied after Tim Piazza’s death, including a moratorium on socials with alcohol. Penn State has suspended the chapter on an interim basis for the duration of an investigation into possible policy violations.

If Alpha Sigma Phi is ultimately found guilty of policy violations, it will be the eleventh chapter housed under the Interfraternity Council currently facing suspension.