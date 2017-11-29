How To Celebrate Winter In State College

With finals week quickly approaching, it’s easy to forget the holiday season is already upon us as well. Luckily, State College is planning a variety of fun, wintery events, many of which take place before the semester comes to a close.

For those in need of a study break, here are a few events to celebrate the arrival of winter in Happy Valley:

Alternative Christmas Fair

The University Baptist & Brethren Church will host its 35th annual Alternative Christmas Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3. You can can donate to any of the 26 charities participating in the fair, and you can make donations in honor of family members and friends. Lunch will be available for eat-in or takeout. You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.

Arboretum Winter Celebration

The Arboretum will host its annual Winter Celebration 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 8 at the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens. The event will include hot chocolate, a variety of holiday trees, and musical performances. The event is free and you can find more information here.

The Barn at Lemont Holiday Open House

The Barn at Lemont organic gardening center and market will host a Holiday Open House 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 10. Attendees can participate in candle-making, wine tastings, themed painting demonstrations, and a variety of other activities while they browse the store. You can find more information and get tickets here.

Santa at the Nittany Mall

Take a quick trip back to your childhood days (and procrastinate that final project even further) by visiting the Nittany Mall. You can take your photo with Santa all the way through 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and you can even bring pets to get their photo taken as well. Visit the Nittany Mall Facebook page for the schedule.

First Night

This event takes place during break, but for those still in the area, First Night is a New Year’s favorite for families throughout the community. From New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, you can check out a variety of musical performances, ice sculpture displays, and good eats. You can even take a carriage ride through downtown State College. You can find more information on tickets and special offers here.