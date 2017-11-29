You are at:»»»Mississippi State AD Says Moorhead Won’t Coach In Either Bowl Game

Mississippi State AD Says Moorhead Won’t Coach In Either Bowl Game

By on Football, News

Joe Moorhead won’t coach in Penn State’s bowl game this season, Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen said this afternoon, according to Mississippi State football beat reporter Will Sammon.

He won’t coach in Mississippi State’s bowl game either. However, he’ll be at the Mississippi State bowl game, and will be “observing players during practice” between now and then.

Moorhead flew out of the University Park airport today headed for Starksville, where he’ll replace Dan Mullen as head coach.

Walking to his flight, Moorhead had one final message for Penn Staters:

“I appreciate Nittany Nation,” Moorhead said. “I appreciate everything they’ve done for me and my family, and wish them the best of luck.”

Penn State’s bowl game fate will be announced during Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings and bowl game selection show.

Ricky Rahne, who’s now in his fourth year as Penn State’s passing game coordinator and second year as tight ends coach, called the TaxSlayer Bowl after Penn State fired John Donovan following the 2015 season. It’s unclear at this time who will call Penn State’s 2017 bowl game, but Rahne seems a likely candidate.

