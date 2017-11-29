Overheard On Twitter: Fans And Players React To Joe Moorhead’s Departure

Mississippi State got its man Wednesday morning, and unfortunately, that means the Nittany Lions are losing their guy.

The Bulldogs announced that Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become their next head coach, leaving a hole in the heart of many in Happy Valley after the success JoeMo had in his two seasons under James Franklin.

Needless to say, Penn State Twitter had itself a field day with this one, and reactions pretty much covered the whole board. Without further ado, let’s take a walk down the lane of Twitter dot com.

Appreciate what @BallCoachJoeMo has done for our program! Not only is he a great coach, but he is a better man! We wish him & his family the absolute best at Mississippi State! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/h1pAk7HkYL — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) November 29, 2017

I think we can all agree with Coach Franklin that Coach Joe Moorhead did so much to help our program and that he was an amazing guy that all his players and fans loved. As much as it hurts to lose someone that we fell in love with, we all wish him the best in the SEC with Mississippi State.

ThankU @BallCoachJoeMo! We luvd ur time in #HappyValley & appreciate u & ur family! U head 2MSU w/the best wishes of ur PSU family! #WeAre https://t.co/f6nkC40tnJ — Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) November 29, 2017

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour also tweeted her thanks to the coach that helped bring Penn State’s offense from the bottom of most categories to the top three among the Big Ten’s total and scoring offenses in both of his seasons.

Congrats @BallCoachJoeMo. I know that you will love Starkville just as much as Megan and I did. StarkVegas and the people of Mississippi will always be so special to us. https://t.co/XWLzLyxDVF — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) November 29, 2017

Current Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen, the man that Coach Moorhead is replacing at Mississippi State, congratulated Coach Moorhead and expressed how much he will love Starkville.

Most Penn State fans seemed understanding of the move, even thanking him for everything he’s done for the Penn State offensive line and the program as a whole during his two-season tenure.

You made our offense the most fun it’s been in 25 years, @BallCoachJoeMo. Thanks for being great at coaching and just a fun dude. — Ben Lerman (@blerms) November 29, 2017

Noted blog alumnus Bill DiFilippo made it a point to tell his own story on how Coach Moorhead is a genuine guy and really just a good dude.

ok so i was at moorhead’s first media day in 2016, didn’t get there in time to watch him talk, whatever. got a table for lunch and was posted up with some more folks. — Bill DiFilippo (@bflip33) November 29, 2017

beyond the fact that he’s a killer OC and makes fun video game offenses, he’s an incredibly nice dude who i hope drags nick saban’s skull with such fervor that he retires. — Bill DiFilippo (@bflip33) November 29, 2017

Lining up under center with a fullback could be something to look forward to! It’s still unclear at this point whether Moorhead will coach in Penn State’s bowl game.

Sad to see Moorehead go but looking forward to seeing how the offense is structured for the bowl game.#iFormation — Brad Scott (@bscott96) November 29, 2017

Mississippi State fans and college football fans certainly have something to look forward to. This may or may not be one of those things:

PSA – be careful googling “Moorhead videos”. Google – “Did you mean ….” Me – “No I did not” — SixPackSpeak (@sixpackspeak) November 29, 2017

The SEC may not be ready to defend Moorhead’s offense.

Nick Fitzgerald in Joe Moorhead's offense? *kisses fingers like a chef* — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 29, 2017

Moorhead helped lead this team from two 7-6 seasons post sanctions to a Rose Bowl berth and two top-ten finishes in two seasons. (Sidenote: When isn’t it MoorheadSZN?)

Another thing that I really like about Moorhead? All of the support he has from Penn State fans. That speaks volumes in my eyes. I'm sold. — #MoorheadSZN (@TruMaroonNation) November 29, 2017

And finally, the players.

Mississippi State got a great one in @BallCoachJoeMo … Wish you the best and nothing but success!!!! #ThankYou ✊🏾 — Saquon Barkley (@saquonb21) November 29, 2017

College football’s most exciting player thanked his coach for opening the playbook for him the last two years and grooming him to be a top-five pick in the draft.

Best of luck @BallCoachJoeMo couldn't happen for a better guy and I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunities you've given me. They'll always dig it!! — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) November 29, 2017

Quarterback Trace McSorley ran Coach Moorhead’s system perfectly on his way to breaking many of Penn State’s records.

Thank you @BallCoachJoeMo ! In the short time we have worked together you’ve helped me grow not only as a football player but as a man. Can’t thank you enough for everything. #LTFF pic.twitter.com/Q0SOo1iT8w — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) November 29, 2017

Perhaps no one benefited more from Coach Moorhead’s system than superstar Tommy Stevens. We have seen Tommy Stevens line up everywhere from quarterback, runningback next to Trace, tight end, and wide receiver. In the last two years we have seen Tommy run over All-B1G cornerback Desmond King and put up 4 touchdowns against Maryland last week.

So much respect and love for @BallCoachJoeMo it’s been a fun ride and we will miss you . Best of luck coach! Keep balling #JustaCoupleofGuys pic.twitter.com/OKW5e35dog — ZEM🚴🏼 (@jakezembiec) November 29, 2017

Quarterback Jake Zembiec gives his thanks to his quarterbacks coach. Could Zembiec be following Moorhead to Mississippi State with Trace and Tommy occupying the next two years at quarterback and talented redshirt freshman Sean Clifford waiting for his chance too? (Sidenote: I have seen very few people rock the bucket hat the way Coach Moorhead does)

We’re not quite sure what to make of this one from Mike Miranda, but it’s a power move with no caption.

Congrats to @BallCoachJoeMo awesome coach and even better person. Gave me a chance to be the player i am. Wish him all the best in the future. — Juwan Johnson (@Ju_heard_) November 29, 2017

Breakout wide receiver Juwan Johnson gave his praise for his coach and wished him the best.

Three-star recruit Shaquon Anderson-Butts wasn’t wavered when a fan tried to reaffirm the commit’s pledge to Penn State. (Sidenote: Please, we beg of you, never tweet at ‘cruits.)

Unsurprisingly, high-profile 2018 recruit Micah Parsons also had something to say about Moorhead’s leaving.

Dang coach Moorhead leaving 🤦🏽‍♂️ but business is business I respect it! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) November 29, 2017

Mississippi State starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald clearly knows what he’s getting himself into sharing the helm of his offense with JoeMo.

Mississippi State’s tight end, Farrod Green, is also very excited to get the chances Mike Gesicki was getting in Moorhead’s system.

Coach Moorhead may have predicted this when he wrote his gratitude to Fordham.

Hail Men of Fordham! pic.twitter.com/oUCpuG4So7 — Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) December 14, 2015

“I will always hold a special place in my heart for the Maroon and White.”

Best of luck, Bulldogs! Take good care of our guy.