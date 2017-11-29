You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: Fans And Players React To Joe Moorhead’s Departure

Overheard On Twitter: Fans And Players React To Joe Moorhead’s Departure

By on Football, Tomfoolery

Mississippi State got its man Wednesday morning, and unfortunately, that means the Nittany Lions are losing their guy.

The Bulldogs announced that Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become their next head coach, leaving a hole in the heart of many in Happy Valley after the success JoeMo had in his two seasons under James Franklin.

Needless to say, Penn State Twitter had itself a field day with this one, and reactions pretty much covered the whole board. Without further ado, let’s take a walk down the lane of Twitter dot com.

I think we can all agree with Coach Franklin that Coach Joe Moorhead did so much to help our program and that he was an amazing guy that all his players and fans loved. As much as it hurts to lose someone that we fell in love with, we all wish him the best in the SEC with Mississippi State.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour also tweeted her thanks to the coach that helped bring Penn State’s offense from the bottom of most categories to the top three among the Big Ten’s total and scoring offenses in both of his seasons.

Current Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen, the man that Coach Moorhead is replacing at Mississippi State, congratulated Coach Moorhead and expressed how much he will love Starkville.

Most Penn State fans seemed understanding of the move, even thanking him for everything he’s done for the Penn State offensive line and the program as a whole during his two-season tenure.

Noted blog alumnus Bill DiFilippo made it a point to tell his own story on how Coach Moorhead is a genuine guy and really just a good dude.

Lining up under center with a fullback could be something to look forward to! It’s still unclear at this point whether Moorhead will coach in Penn State’s bowl game.

Mississippi State fans and college football fans certainly have something to look forward to. This may or may not be one of those things:

The SEC may not be ready to defend Moorhead’s offense.

Moorhead helped lead this team from two 7-6 seasons post sanctions to a Rose Bowl berth and two top-ten finishes in two seasons. (Sidenote: When isn’t it MoorheadSZN?)

And finally, the players.

College football’s most exciting player thanked his coach for opening the playbook for him the last two years and grooming him to be a top-five pick in the draft.

Quarterback Trace McSorley ran Coach Moorhead’s system perfectly on his way to breaking many of Penn State’s records.

Perhaps no one benefited more from Coach Moorhead’s system than superstar Tommy Stevens. We have seen Tommy Stevens line up everywhere from quarterback, runningback next to Trace, tight end, and wide receiver. In the last two years we have seen Tommy run over All-B1G cornerback Desmond King and put up 4 touchdowns against Maryland last week.

Quarterback Jake Zembiec gives his thanks to his quarterbacks coach. Could Zembiec be following Moorhead to Mississippi State with Trace and Tommy occupying the next two years at quarterback and talented redshirt freshman Sean Clifford waiting for his chance too? (Sidenote: I have seen very few people rock the bucket hat the way Coach Moorhead does)

We’re not quite sure what to make of this one from Mike Miranda, but it’s a power move with no caption.

Breakout wide receiver Juwan Johnson gave his praise for his coach and wished him the best.

Three-star recruit Shaquon Anderson-Butts wasn’t wavered when a fan tried to reaffirm the commit’s pledge to Penn State. (Sidenote: Please, we beg of you, never tweet at ‘cruits.)

Unsurprisingly, high-profile 2018 recruit Micah Parsons also had something to say about Moorhead’s leaving.

Mississippi State starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald clearly knows what he’s getting himself into sharing the helm of his offense with JoeMo.

Mississippi State’s tight end, Farrod Green, is also very excited to get the chances Mike Gesicki was getting in Moorhead’s system.

Coach Moorhead may have predicted this when he wrote his gratitude to Fordham.

“I will always hold a special place in my heart for the Maroon and White.”

Best of luck, Bulldogs! Take good care of our guy.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
