Penn State IT Offering Survey To Improve Campus WiFi

Penn State’s IT department created a survey to improve campus WiFi by asking students to report any problems they experience with their connection. To help Penn State figure out where the connection may be weaker than normal, you can take the survey and report your own issues here.

“The feedback will be crucial in understanding and improving wireless across Penn State,” the university said in a release. “The survey includes questions to help pinpoint specific buildings, and even rooms, across University Park and all campus locations for the construction of wireless visualizations or ‘heat maps.'”

The WiFi connection at Penn State is notorious for its poor quality; thousands of students on all of Penn State’s campuses, including University Park, have suffered from its outages and lack of speed at various times and places over the past few years. Thankfully, it appears the IT department is actively trying to improve the overall connection of the widely-used “psu” network.

UPUA recognized this issue at a meeting in April, offering a survey similar to the one now available from the university. President Katie Jordan and Vice President Alex Shockley had several other internet-related initiatives ready to go when they won last year’s election, including a plan to shift Penn State’s primary email source to a third-party outlet. Emails will transition to Office 365 starting later this year.