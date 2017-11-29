Saquon Barkley Named A Finalist For Walter Camp National Player Of The Year Award

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced the finalists for the annual Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award and Penn State’s own Saquon Barkley made the cut. The award is given out annually to the best player in the nation and is voted on by all 130 coaches of the FBS.

Founded in 1967, the Foundation takes its name from one of the pioneers of American football, Walter Camp. He’s known for being one of the first tactical figures in the sport, coaching Yale 1876 until 1910 and inventing many of the cornerstones of the game today, like the usage of downs and the line of scrimmage. Camp also was the first to create a yearly All-American list for college football.

Barkley faces stiff competition among his other finalists, despite ranking second in the country in all-purpose yardage with 2,154 and leading the Big Ten in rushing and total touchdowns with 16 and 21, respectively.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning Walter Camp and Heisman winner. A dual-threat monster, Jackson has 42 total touchdowns on the year, 25 from passing, 16 from rushing (good for 6th in the country) and leads the country in total yards with 4.932.

Baker Mayfield is the other quarterback finalist. Second in passing touchdowns (37) and yards (4,097), first in completion percentage (71.4%) and passing yards per attempt (11.8), Mayfield is the maestro of the explosive Oklahoma offense and the Sooner is a frontrunner for the Hesiman.

Second in rushing yards in the country with 1,848, Stanford running back Bryce Love is one of two other running backs challenging Barkley for the Walter Camp. He’s tied with Jackson and Barkley for 6th in the country for rushing touchdowns with 16.

The dark horse of the finalists is San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny. The senior has quietly had a big season for the 10-2 Aztecs. He’s the nation’s leader in rushing with 2,027 yards on the ground and is ahead of Barkley for the national lead in all purpose yardage with 2,698. Penny also has 24 touchdowns on the year in total.

You should probably stop sleeping on SDSU’s star RB Rashaad Penny pic.twitter.com/FpZffh3aAy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2017

The winner will be announced on the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter on ESPN on December 6 and the winner will receive his trophy at a banquet at Yale on January 18.