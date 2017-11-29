You are at:»»»Say Goodbye To Joe Moorhead With Our Final Farewell Playlist

Say Goodbye To Joe Moorhead With Our Final Farewell Playlist

0
By on Football

After two record-breaking seasons at Penn State, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is headed to Starksville as Mississippi State’s new head coach. Under Moorhead’s guidance, Penn State’s offense saw more success than it had in years, and for that, we’ll miss him dearly.

Whether you’re shocked and heartbroken over the loss of the great play caller or angry that he’s leaving after just two seasons, we have a song to help you deal with whatever you’re feeling. Enjoy this goodbye playlist dedicated to Joe Mo:

Photo By: Jack Lukow | Onward State
Share.

About Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and one of Onward State's student life editors. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia." She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.