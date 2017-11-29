Say Goodbye To Joe Moorhead With Our Final Farewell Playlist

After two record-breaking seasons at Penn State, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is headed to Starksville as Mississippi State’s new head coach. Under Moorhead’s guidance, Penn State’s offense saw more success than it had in years, and for that, we’ll miss him dearly.

Whether you’re shocked and heartbroken over the loss of the great play caller or angry that he’s leaving after just two seasons, we have a song to help you deal with whatever you’re feeling. Enjoy this goodbye playlist dedicated to Joe Mo: