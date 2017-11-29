You are at:»»»Six Nittany Lions Named To Offensive All-Big Ten Teams

Six Nittany Lions Named To Offensive All-Big Ten Teams

0
By on Football

The Nittany Lions are reaping the fruits of their labors for their 2017 efforts — this time, in the form of awards.

Six Penn State offensive players were named to All-Big Ten teams, with only one player (Juwan Johnson) being named an honorable mention.

According to the media selection, two Nittany Lions — Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki — were named first team All-Big Ten, while quarterback Trace McSorley garnered a consensus second team selection. Senior wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, who led Penn State with 48 catches for 747 yards and seven touchdowns, capped off his career with a second team coaches selection.

Expect Juwan Johnson to continue building on his already impressive on-field resume and improve upon his honorable mention selection. It honestly wouldn’t come as a surprise if fans see Johnson garner second or first team nods next season.

This is Bates’ second All-Big Ten honor after he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team after his impressive debut campaign last season.

The Nittany Lions saw nine defensive players honored for their efforts after the All-Big Ten Defensive Team was released yesterday.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

David Abruzzese

David is a senior from Rochester, NY, nestled right in beautiful Western New York. He is majoring in Broadcast Journalism, and as an avid sports fan, he passionately supports the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. He is the first Penn Stater from his family, and couldn’t be prouder to represent Penn State University. In his free time, he likes to alpine ski, and play golf. You can follow him on Twitter @abruz11, and can contact him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.