Six Nittany Lions Named To Offensive All-Big Ten Teams

The Nittany Lions are reaping the fruits of their labors for their 2017 efforts — this time, in the form of awards.

Six Penn State offensive players were named to All-Big Ten teams, with only one player (Juwan Johnson) being named an honorable mention.

Congratulations to these 6⃣ Nittany Lions on receiving All-B1G offensive honors, as selected by #B1GFootball coaches & media!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/XsHPWVUsHP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 29, 2017

According to the media selection, two Nittany Lions — Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki — were named first team All-Big Ten, while quarterback Trace McSorley garnered a consensus second team selection. Senior wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, who led Penn State with 48 catches for 747 yards and seven touchdowns, capped off his career with a second team coaches selection.

Expect Juwan Johnson to continue building on his already impressive on-field resume and improve upon his honorable mention selection. It honestly wouldn’t come as a surprise if fans see Johnson garner second or first team nods next season.

This is Bates’ second All-Big Ten honor after he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team after his impressive debut campaign last season.

The Nittany Lions saw nine defensive players honored for their efforts after the All-Big Ten Defensive Team was released yesterday.