Student Tickets For Bowl Game On Sale Wednesday

Student tickets for Penn State football’s post-season bowl game will go on sale online at 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, according to an email sent to students from Penn State Athletics. The price for bowl game tickets has not yet been set.

Tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster and must be picked up at the Athletic Ticket Office at the Bryce Jordan Center before the bowl game. Tickets will be sold until the allotment has been exhausted; Penn State doesn’t usually announce how many tickets are allotted for each away game.

Athletics will announce more details on ticket sales and pick-up when it is determined which bowl game Penn State will play in. The College Football Playoff rankings and bowl selection show will air Sunday, December 3.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.