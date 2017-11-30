Arboretum To Host Annual Winter Celebration

The Penn State Arboretum will host its annual Winter Celebration from 5-7 p.m. Friday,December 8 at the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens. The evening will include a variety of holiday music, hot chocolate, and the opportunity for visitors to walk through extravagant holiday displays.

“The concept of Winter Celebration was developed in fall 2014 as the result of brainstorming about how to bring the university and local community together to celebrate the arrival of winter, the end of the semester, and the start of the holiday season,” Arboretum Event and Marketing Coordinator Kate Reeder said.

The celebration’s main attractions include holiday trees, seasonal horticultural displays, and ornaments made by children. Reeder hopes the event will serve as a reminder that the Arbortetum’s landscapes, textures, and colors are enjoyable during any season.

Penn State a cappella group The Pennharmonics and the State High Chamber Singers will present a holiday performance at 5:30 p.m. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase to help cover the cost of the event, which is free to attend.

“I am always delighted to see how much students and children enjoy all of the holiday decorations

and taking their pictures in front of the displays,” Reeder said.