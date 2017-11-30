NRT Presents: And Then There Were None

No Refund Theatre will present the mystery “And Then There Were None” at 9 p.m. November 30 to December 2 in the HUB Flex Theatre, in conjunction with the Student Programming Association.

Based on celebrated British author Agatha Christie’s masterpiece, “And Then There Were None” is an elaborate mystery about the murders of murderers. Widely known as the best-selling mystery novel of all time, the sophisticated plot unravels death by death as guests die to the tune of the famous nursery rhyme “Ten Little Soldiers.”

“And Then There Were None” is the third NRT performance Sarah Chairnoff has directed.

“It’s a show NRT has never done, and we haven’t done a traditional murder mystery in a really long time,” Chairnoff said. “I read the book in school and I loved it. I thought it would be a nice change for NRT. We’re very into comedies and dramas.”

A host under the moniker U.N. Owen, or as the guests later extrapolate “Unknown,” baits his 10 guests to a secluded island mansion off the coast of England. The guests, each of whom have been enticed to the island for different reasons, seem to have nothing in common, other than the fact that none of them have actually met their beloved host.

(Photo: Sarah Chairnoff | NRT)

Owens himself is nowhere to be seen, and the guests soon discover why after a gramophone recording plays the voice of their mysterious host. Owens goes on to implicate each of his guests in murders of the past that have gone unpunished.

Knowing they are the only people on the island, the party soon realizes they have deliberately been cut off from help. It becomes clear that this is an act of retribution. In the midst of confession and denial, guest Tony Marston dies due to cyanide poisoning. And then there were nine.

As tensions rise and loyalties falter, no one can pin down the ceaseless murderer. Each death mimics those in the nursery rhyme “Ten Little Soldiers.” By following the rhyme, the guests know exactly how each death will transpire, but that doesn’t prevent them from happening. All they can do is hope they’re not next.