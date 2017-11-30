Saquon Barkley Named Big Ten Running Back And Returner Of The Year

The Big Ten rolled out its individual awards on Thursday and of course Saquon Barkley had his share of the honors. The Penn State star earned the Ameche–Dayne Running Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year for the 2017 season.

This is the second straight year that Barkley was named the top running back in the conference. after rushing for 1,134 yards and scoring a Big Ten-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley's third score of the day makes him Penn State's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/FfHW2yxYAR — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 18, 2017

Barkley was named the kickoff returner in Coach Franklin’s original depth chart before the season kicked off and he did not disappoint. Barkley returned 15 kick-offs for 426 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Barkley had many exciting moments this season, but maybe none more exciting than returning the opening kickoff against Ohio State in the Horseshoe.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley returns the opening kickoff 97 yards for a TD vs the Ohio State Buckeyes. #OSUvsPSU #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/EeJ6L3UuvC — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) October 28, 2017

Barkley’s other touchdown came on the opening kickoff against Indiana, beginning the rout of the Hoosiers.