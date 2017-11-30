Saquon Barkley Wins Second Consecutive Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Year Award

He’s done it again.

For the second-straight year, Saquon Barkley took home the top prize among offensive players in the conference — Big Ten football’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year.

Saquon Barkley of @PennStateFball named 2017 #B1GFootball Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/gWpZw98m50 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Barkley is the first-ever Nittany Lion to win the award in back-to-back years and the first player since Ohio State’s Braxton Miller in 2012-13 to accomplish the feat.

Barkley led the conference in scoring with 21 touchdowns on the year, including 16 rushing scores, and held the top spot in all-purpose yards (2,154 yards), fourth spot in rushing yards (1,134 yards), and hauled in the 594 receiving yards to rank among the top in the conference.

Along with his Offensive Player of the Year honor, Barkley also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team for the second consecutive season, and picked up awards as the conference’s top running back and return specialist to cap off a stellar 2017.