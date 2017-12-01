Fans Can Help Saquon Barkley Earn A Heisman Vote

Saquon Barkley has been at the center of the Heisman hype since last season. Now, he needs our help. Fans can their vote here for Saquon Barkley for the Heisman Trophy. The player with the most fan votes will be awarded a first place vote in the Heisman race.

Heisman voting is not exactly straightforward. 870 media members and 58 former winners are all given the chance to cast first, second, and third place votes for the finalists. These voters can choose any three players in the country that they believe should comprise the top three spots. An additional vote is given to the fans, making for 929 total votes.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded December 9 on ESPN.

There is probably no better way to get into the vote-for-Saquon mood than watching some of his ridiculous highlights from this season.

Saquon Barkley's 85-yard touchdown catch makes him the only player in Penn State history with an 80+ yard touchdown catch and run. pic.twitter.com/8ZHdB32btT — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

Saquon Barkley's third score of the day makes him Penn State's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/FfHW2yxYAR — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 18, 2017

For the first time in his career, Saquon Barkley took a kickoff return to the house. pic.twitter.com/UgAE157EHY — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 30, 2017

If haven’t already submitted that vote after watching those highlights, there’s no hope.

Barkley has already taken home a slew of awards this season including Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Running Back of the Year, and Return Specialist of the Year. Barkley is also up for a bunch of national awards, as you could probably guess.