Four-Star Penn State Commit Isheem Young In Police Custody

Isheem Young, a four-star prospect out of Imhotep High School in Philadelphia, was taken into police custody Friday ahead of his high school’s state playoff game, according to Philly.com. The charges won’t be announced until after Young’s arraignment this weekend.

Imhotep head coach Nick Lincoln said that Young was missing his high school’s state playoff game for “personal reasons.”

Young originally committed to Penn State over the summer, choosing the Nittany Lions over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson in the process. A top ten player in Pennsylvania, Young also played running back over the course of the year for Imhotep.

Young’s arrest is the latest setback to the 2018 recruiting class. Earlier this year, former Penn State commit Dorian Hardy lost his scholarship offer following an altercation after practice at his high school that resulted in him leaving the school and another player in the hospital.