How To Get Back Into The Groove After Thanksgiving Break

It’s never easy to make a full comeback after a week-long break from the academic grind. Though it’s great to have a quick trip home to spend time with family and friends, the desire for the conclusion of the semester can serve as a big distraction down the stretch.

Luckily, there are a few things you can throughout the last few weeks of the semester to put yourself back on track after days spent ignoring all responsibility:

Have A Mental Breakdown In The Stacks

The stacks in the library offer some of the quietest and most private spots to study on campus. If you really want to get back in the groove, a standard college meltdown is arguably obligatory. Let your soft sobs fill the otherwise silent rows of books. It really is the perfect place to soak in all your responsibilities before you actually get moving on that final project.

Just Watch Netflix And Pretend The Semester Is Already Over

Why not ignore all obligations further and let all of your stress fade away by binge-watching Riverdale or some other show that is equally unrelated to your classes? That CAS 100 speech isn’t going to present itself and an easy physics final is unlikely, but that’s nothing Stranger Things 2 can’t help put off. But who are we kidding? You already watched the whole season on Halloween.

Try Studying In The HUB

If this is your plan, you’ve either never attempted such a feat (and therefore haven’t realized it won’t work out) or you won’t get anything done, which is probably what you were secretly planning for in the first place. The constant noise, innumerable distractions, and social feel will make it impossible to get any real studying done.

Go To The White Building

As the semester winds down and the masses are in their apartments or dorms studying, you finally have a chance to get into the White Building. For the only time all semester, you will probably be able to get your workout in without having to wait for a squat rack to open up. You may even find an empty treadmill — a true White Building rarity.

Switch Your Major

You can access the advising portal here. You’re welcome.