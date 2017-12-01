Jesse James To Wear THON-Themed Cleats This Weekend

This weekend marks the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” weekend in which players around the league wear special cleats to raise funds and awareness for charities of their choice.

For the second consecutive season, former Penn State tight end Jesse James will rock a special pair of THON-themed cleats as part of the initiative. These cleats were once again designed by Vincent Candelore Jr.

Excited to represent @THON and the fight against childhood cancer on Monday Night Football for #MyCauseMyCleats #FTK pic.twitter.com/AGi1E7Fetp — Jesse James (@JJames18_) December 1, 2017

James, who was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, will wear the cleats during the Steelers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night.

The gold-colored cleats will match well with the Steelers’ classic black and yellow uniforms and they will certainly get plenty of airtime during the national telecast.

James is currently Pittsburgh’s No. 1 tight end and one of the top receivers on the team. He is fourth on the Steelers with 28 receptions, fifth in receiving yards with 246, and third in touchdowns with three.

Former Nittany Lion lineman and current Arizona Cardinal AQ Shipley will support Uplifting Athletes with his cleats this weekend, a nod to the charity Penn State partners with for Lift for Life.

Using cleats to raise awareness for charitable initiatives has become popular in the NFL since current Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall received a $10,500 fine for wearing green cleats in support of mental health awareness. Shortly after, the NFL launched the “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative last season; hundreds of players have represented a number of different charities in that time.