Men’s Hockey Defeats No. 11 Ohio State 6-5 In Shootout

Penn State men’s hockey (8-7-2, 3-4-2) took on No. 11 Ohio State (8-3-4, 3-3-1) in Columbus on Friday night. Following a game-tying goal from Andrew Sturtz as time expired in regulation, the Nittany Lions went on to win the shootout after tallying a tie in Columbus.

How It Happened

Chris Funkey got the start in goal, alongside Kevin Kerr and Trevor Hamilton in defense. Chase Berger, Andrew Sturtz, and James Robinson started up top. Kris Myllari opened up the scoring 6:40 into the opening period, firing an absolute laser past Sean Romeo on net for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State senior forward Christian Lampasso knotted it all up with a goal, notching his fifth of the season with just 1:13 remaining in the period. Other than Lampasso’s goal, Chris Funkey had a terrific period in goal, stopping just about everything that came his name. The Nittany Lions went into the first intermission tied up with the Buckeyes at one apiece.

Alex Limoges kept the Nittany Lions going in the second period, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead 4:58 into the second period. Despite trailing in the shots department throughout the period, Penn State took advantage of the opportunities when they popped up. Kevin Kerr netted his first goal of the season with 5:46 remaining in the period. The Nittany Lions went into the break holding a 3-1 lead.

Chris Funkey had a terrific opening two periods as the Ohio State offensive onslaught didn’t let up. Funkey kept out nearly 30 shots before the second intermission.

Unfortunately, it all seemed to fall apart in the final period of the game. Joshua, Laczynski, and Lampasso all struck pay-dirt for Ohio State within the first 9 minutes of the final period. Trevor Hamilton answered back with a rocket from the point with 7:35 remaining in the period, helping push back against the momentum that Ohio State was building.

After another Ohio State goal made it 5-4 in favor of the Buckeyes, Sturtz came up with a buzzer-beater in a seemingly impossible turn of events.

The overtime period didn’t yield any results as the two sides headed to a shootout. Chris Funkey was a brick wall in net, denying all three Ohio State attempts in the shootout. Sturtz notched the only goal of the shootout, propelling the Nittany Lions to a shootout victory.

Player of the Game

Chris Funkey | Junior | Goalie

Chris Funkey stood on his head for the vast majority of the game. Funkey stepped in for Jones in goal, ultimately coming up with about 40 saves against a red-hot Ohio State attack. Funkey sealed the deal in the shootout, denying all three attempts from the Buckeyes.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will finish off the weekend series on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Columbus.