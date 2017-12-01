No. 1 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Howard 3-1 To Advance

No. 1 Penn State women’s volleyball advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament thanks to a 3-1 win over Howard Friday night in Rec Hall.

Haleigh Washington and Ali Frantti led the top-seeded Nittany Lions to a 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16 victory. They now hold an all-time record of 95-29 in the tournament.

How It Happened

Late in the first set, Penn State took a 21-8 lead over the Bison following a spectacular rally that saw libero Kendall White and a handful of Nittany Lions go flying after the ball. She would post a match-high 17 digs. Frantti paced the offense with five kills in the first frame, while Simone Lee provided phenomenal defense with seven digs.

Howard kept things much closer in the second set, eventually holding off a Penn State rally to tie things up at 1-1 heading into the locker room. The Nittany Lions hadn’t dropped a set in the first round of the tournament since 1991. Penn State posted a .333 hitting percentage on the night, with Tori Gorrell and Heidi Thelen also turning in strong outings.

Player Of The Match

Haleigh Washington | Senior | Middle blocker

The Colorado Springs native continued her efficient form, finishing with a match-high 13 kills and five blocks.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (30-1) will host Pitt Saturday at 7 p.m. in Rec Hall in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers beat VCU 3-1 in Friday’s opener.