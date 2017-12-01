Penn State Reshuffles Coaching Staff, Adds New Assistants

Along with the news Friday that Penn State promoted tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Ricky Rahne to offensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions also announced other changes within the coaching staff.

Here are all the moves:

Penn State adds Maryland offensive line coach Tyler Bowen as new tight ends coach.

Defensive consultant Phil Galiano will become the special teams coordinator.

Wide receivers coach Josh Gattis will become the passing game coordinator.

Offensive line coach Matt Limegrover will become the run game coordinator.

With the special teams coordinator role vacated by the departure of Charles Huff to Mississippi State, that’s a question mark that was answered by today’s changes.

As for the additions, Bowen returns from Maryland to take on a role in Happy Valley. He was a graduate assistant under James Franklin in 2014 who also played for the Penn State head coach when he was the offensive coordinator with the Terrapins from 2008-10 and Bowen was a lineman before becoming a student assistant.

Since then, Bowen was an offensive line coach for Joe Moorhead at Fordham in 2015 and was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2016.

Galiano helped out the Nittany Lions in 2017 as a defensive consultant, but has 17 years of experience in the coaching ranks — mostly with Rutgers over the course of eight years. He had two stints in the NFL — one under former Rutgers coach Greg Schiano when the pair was at Tampa Bay and another working with the special teams of the Miami Dolphins in 2016.