Punk Rock Band Mayday Parade Rocks Out In Alumni Hall During SPA Concert

On Friday night, Mayday Parade performed in Alumni Hall of the HUB in front of a large crowd of Penn State students.

The punk rock band, which is based out of Tallahassee, FL, ran through the list of songs from the band’s first-ever studio album, “A Lesson In Romantics”, during the concert.

Although the album was released in 2007, fans were more than happy to jam out to classics like “Jamie All Over,” “Jersey,” and “Miserable At Best” among others.

Since forming in 2005, Mayday Parade has racked up an impressive list of achievements while performing songs in a genre that isn’t necessarily considered mainstream. The band sold 50,000 copies of its debut EP, “Tales Told by Dead Friends,” with no support from a major label.

Since then, the band released five new albums and EPs, the most recent of which was “Black Lines” in 2014. Two years later, the band released a ten-year anniversary edition of its first EP, which included an unreleased track that didn’t make it onto the original album.

Despite not being a known commodity in mainstream music, Mayday Parade has made a nice name for itself among punk rock fans throughout the United States in its twelve years of existence.

Throughout the evening, Mayday Parade had Alumni Hall rocking and its fans singing along to its best work; all of it was free for students with a valid PSU ID thanks to the good folks at Penn State SPA.