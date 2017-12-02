Men’s Basketball Starts Big Ten Slate With Win For First Time Since 2010

Penn State men’s basketball (7-2, 1-0 B1G) defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 0-1 B1G) Saturday evening on the road in Iowa by a score of 77-73. This was Penn State’s first victory in its Big Ten season opener since the 2010-2011 season. Lamar Stevens led the team with 22 points, Mike Watkins had 20 points, and Tony Carr stuffed the stat-sheet with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists,

How It Happened

Lamar Stevens struggled last game against North Carolina State with zero points in the first half, but started this game strong making his first shot of the game to start the scoring for the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions ran out to an early 11-2 lead thanks to a 9-0 run in the first three minutes.

Star point guard did not score his first points of the game until draining a three-pointer with 2:25 to go in the first half, increasing Penn State’s lead to 37-28. Although Carr hadn’t scored, he didn’t force anything, only missing his first four shots of the game and assisting on five made baskets.

Penn State took a 39-34 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. Lamar Stevens led the Lions with 12 points and Mike Watkins contributed 10 points and 6 rebounds.

After only leading 62-59 with 5:10 to go in the game, Tony Carr scored the next five points for the Nittany Lions to give Penn State an eight point cushion with 4:32 left.

In the last two minutes of the game, Penn State and Iowa continued to trade baskets making the lead go from two points, to four points, back to two points a couple of times.

Penn State finished off the 77-73 victory over the Hawkeyes thanks to Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr making some late-game foul shots.

Player Of The Game

Tony Carr | Sophomore | Point Guard

Tony Carr’s shot struggled to go in early, but he did not allow that to let the rest of his game struggle. Carr finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions continue their Big Ten slate at home on Monday against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.