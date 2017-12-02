Penn State Commit Isheem Young Charged With Robbery

After earlier reports stated that four-star Penn State commit Isheem Young was in custody on Friday, the safety has been charged and arraigned on counts of robbery, conspiracy, firearms violations, and among other offenses, according to Philly.com.

The charges are related to an incident on July 30 at a Wawa in South Philadelphia, where Young, armed with a black revolver and aided by his brother, is accused of robbing with store — taking $13,600 from the store’s safe.

It’s not clear if he made bail, but it was set at $150,000.

Young originally committed to Penn State as part of the team’s recruiting class of 2018 over the summer.. At the time, the commitment was a major coup for James Franklin; The Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) star chose the Nittany Lions over schools like Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State.

It’s not clear what the future holds for Young, but if he were to lose his scholarship, he would be the second Penn State recruit with an offer rescinded for disciplinary issues.