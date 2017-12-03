Lady Lions Breeze Past Manhattan 78-46 At Home

The Lady Lions (7-2) notched another victory on Sunday afternoon against Manhattan (2-5) on Sunday in Happy Valley. Looking to build on its last win against Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, Penn State took care of the Jaspers with five players scoring in double digits for the Lady Lions.

How It Happened

The Lady Lions took control of the game early, jumping ahead 8-0 before the Jaspers made their first bucket. Penn State saw the line a lot in the first quarter, going a perfect 11-11. Manhattan struggled to move the ball as a stingy Penn State defense employed a suffocating press that made the Jaspers work just to get past half court.

The Lady Lions had athleticism and size on their side as well, using their length to pressure the overwhelmed Jaspers. Thanks to their aggressiveness at getting to the line, especially from Amari Carter, Teniya Page, and Siyeh Frazier, the Lady Lions took a 26-11 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter was less active in terms scoring for the Lady Lions. The biggest sequence was a four-point play by Jaida Travascio-Green, burying a three after getting hacked by a Manhattan player. Two other three pointers came from Carter and Kamaria McDaniel. A layup from Jaylen Williams and another bucket from Carter would be all that the Lady Lions would score in the second. They would end on an 0-6 field goal streak and a 5:21 scoreless streak as the Jaspers cut a 23-point lead to a 16-point lead as Penn State kept a 40-24 lead into halftime.

Penn State got right back into it after halftime, as Williams nabbed herself a layup followed up by two free throws for a quick four points within the first couple Penn State possessions. Overall, it was more of the same for the Lady Lions, controlling the pace of the game while outplaying the Jaspers.

While Manhattan led by a healthy margin in rebounds, 30-24, Penn State’s 53% shooting percentage while going 5-10 from deep kept them ahead. Penn State would build the lead back up to 25 as they brought a 62-37 lead into the fourth.

No surprises came from the Jaspers in the fourth quarter as the rolling Lady Lions kept on scoring. The lead was soon pushed to 30 in the final minutes thanks to a three from Carter. A pair of made free throws from McDaniel would push the lead to 32 as Penn State gets their seventh win of the year, beating Manhattan 78-46.

Player Of The Match

Amari Carter | Junior | Guard

In a balanced scoring day for the Lady Lions, it was Carter who stood out the most. Leading both teams with 16 points, Carter showed in versatility with four rebounds, three assists, and her quick hands were a terror all day, nabbing four steals.

What’s Next?

The Lady Lions will host another NYC school when Fordham visits the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, December 6. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m.