Nittany Lion Club Ticket Requests Now Open For Fiesta Bowl

Members of the Nittany Lion Club can now request their tickets for the Fiesta Bowl on the Athletics ticket portal. Requests will be available until 5 p.m. Monday.

No. 9 Penn State will face off against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. December 30. Seating locations will be determined based on Nittany Lion Club point total.

The ability to request tickets does not guarantee receiving tickets. If demand is greater than Penn State’s ticket allotment, requests will also be filled based on Nittany Lion Club point totals.

If your requested price level is allocated before Athletics reaches your ticket request, your request will be processed at the next available price level. Once your request is accepted, you won’t be able to change it, including refunds, exchanges, and cancellations.

Tickets will be shipped approximately two weeks before the bowl game.