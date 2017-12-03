Penn State Comes In At No. 9 In Final College Football Playoff Poll Of Season

The dust has finally settled and the playoff selection committee has made its decision. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the final CFP poll of the season, and although the ranking means no playoff berth, the team is almost guaranteed a New Year’s Six spot.

Ohio State stayed ahead of the Nittany Lions in the final ranking of the season thanks to a thrilling 27-21 Buckeye victory over previously undefeated Wisconsin to clinch the Big Ten Championship.

This is the second consecutive season Penn State has finished inside the top 10 — an impressive feat, and a telling statistic that helps paint a clear picture of where James Franklin has guided the program. The Nittany Lions finished the 2016 season at No. 5 in the CFP poll after defeating Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Penn State also came in at No. 9 in the final AP Top-25 Poll of the regular season.