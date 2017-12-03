Penn State Headed To Arizona For Fiesta Bowl

Penn State might not be in the College Football Playoff, but it’s still headed to a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Nittany Lions will travel to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. December 30.

Penn State will face off against Washington at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ — home of the Arizona Cardinals.

This is the third time the Nittany Lions have faced off against Washington. Penn State is 2-0 against the Huskies in previous matchups, which occurred in 1921 and 1983.

James Franklin will try to avenge last season’s Rose Bowl loss to USC in hopes of earning the school’s first major bowl victory since the 2006 Orange Bowl.

Penn State has played in the Fiesta Bowl six times in history and won in all six appearances. The Nittany Lions most recently played in the game back in 1997, when Joe Paterno’s squad defeated Texas 38-15.