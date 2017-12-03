You are at:»»Penn State Stays Put At No. 9 In AP Poll

An exciting Championship Weekend that the Nittany Lions watched from home resulted in Penn State holding onto its No. 9 ranking in the AP Poll. There was a good amount of reshuffling in the top ten ahead of Penn State but only USC, fresh off its Pac-12 Championship Game win over Stanford, jumped ahead of the Nittany Lions, replacing Miami in the top ten.

Penn State will learn its more important fate later this afternoon when the final College Football Playoff rankings and the bowl game matchups are announced, beginning at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

A New Year’s Six Bowl seems to be in reach for the Nittany Lions, but it remains a matter of finding out if they are headed to Arlington, Orlando, Atlanta, or Glendale.

