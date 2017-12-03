THON Unveils 2018 ‘Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder’ Logo

THON revealed its 2018 “Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder” logo Sunday afternoon in the White Building in front of families, directors, and captains at this year’s Family Carnival.

This year’s logo features a child standing on top of a whale with a telescope:

Each year, graphic design majors design multiple logos based on the theme and one student’s logo is ultimately chosen for all of THON’s yearly branding and apparel. This year’s logo was designed by Eleanor Wing.

Meet the mind behind the design for the THON 2018 logo, Eleanor Wing. Tune in to the Family Carnival live stream on Sunday to see the final design reveal. #FTK pic.twitter.com/41LYcW2Xpd — Penn State THON™ (@THON) December 1, 2017

Now that the FT5K, 100 Days ’til THON, and Family Carnival have all passed, the sights are set on THON Weekend. We dance in 75!