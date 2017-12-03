You are at:»»THON Unveils 2018 ‘Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder’ Logo

THON Unveils 2018 ‘Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder’ Logo

0
By on News, THON

THON revealed its 2018 “Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder” logo Sunday afternoon in the White Building in front of families, directors, and captains at this year’s Family Carnival.

This year’s logo features a child standing on top of a whale with a telescope:

Each year, graphic design majors design multiple logos based on the theme and one student’s logo is ultimately chosen for all of THON’s yearly branding and apparel. This year’s logo was designed by Eleanor Wing.
Now that the FT5K, 100 Days ’til THON, and Family Carnival have all passed, the sights are set on THON Weekend.  We dance in 75!
Photo By: Callaway Turner
Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.