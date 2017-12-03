Travel Packages Available For Fiesta Bowl

Travel packages are available on PrimeSport for fans to head to the Fiesta Bowl — including just about everything you’d need aside from tickets to the game.

The Penn State Alumni Association, Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics are teaming up to offer fans two different packages for your three-night stay in Arizona from December 28-31.

With the $2,055 package, you would get a roundtrip chartered flight from Harrisburg to Phoenix, transfers to and from the airport, a spot at the official pre-game party and pep rally, and a room for three nights at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale. With the $985 package, you get most of the same perks as the higher package, but without the chartered flight.

For tickets to the game, you can put in your request with the Nittany Lion Club.