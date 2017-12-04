Lt. Governor Hopeful John Fetterman To Visit State College

Current Braddock, PA mayor and PA Lt. Governor hopeful John Fetterman will visit State College for a meet and greet 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Webster’s.

Light food and drinks will be available, according to the event’s Facebook page. You can RSVP for the meet and greet here.

This is far from Fetterman’s first trip to State College, as he visited twice during his ultimately unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate. Students and community members alike caught up with Fetterman over a beer at the Skellar in February 2016 and again at Liberty in April 2016.

“We in this country have a history of finding resources and money for things we deem the priority,” Fetterman said in February 2016 at the Skeller, “and we in this state particularly have not made our public education a priority. Tuition keeps going up and up. In a perfect world, in an ideal world, no matter what background you come from, you should be able to come here, get an amazing education, and be able to go out and do whatever you want to with your life. That’s the promise of what higher education should be.”

Former Penn State linebacker and Uplifting Athletes chapter president Ben Kline notably supported Fetterman in his race for Senate. But now, Fetterman’s got his sights set on Lt. Governor.

If you haven’t read up on Fetterman, the Philadelphia Magazine and New York Times published two great profiles on the rough-around-the-edges unconventional candidate. Fetterman doesn’t look like the typical candidate; with the build of a security guard and numerous tattoos (He has the dates of Braddock’s five murders tattooed on one arm, and its zip code on the other.), he’s the kind of guy you really do want to drink a beer with.

“As a small-town mayor, I can only help so many people,” Fetterman wrote on his website. “I want to be able to do more, not only for my community, but for my commonwealth. I’m running for Lieutenant Governor to be a champion for every community and person in this state, especially those that have been left out or left behind.”

Surprisingly, you won’t be able to drink a beer with Fetterman this time around — unless he heads over to a local watering hole after the meet-and-greet at Webster’s.

Fetterman will face a wide array of competition in the race for Lt. Governor, including Iraq War veteran Aryanna Berringer, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, State Representative Madeleine Dean, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, incumbent Lt. Governor Mike Stack, and Berks County businessman Jeff Bartos.

Primary elections are May 15, 2018. Election day is November 6, 2018. You can register to vote in Pennsylvania here.