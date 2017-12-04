You are at:»»New Jersey Devils To Donate Ticket Proceeds To THON

New Jersey Devils To Donate Ticket Proceeds To THON

THON is teaming up again with the New Jersey Devils to raise money FTK. The team will donate a portion of  ticket proceeds from its match against the Buffalo Sabres on December 29 to THON.

This is the Devils’ first THON night since 2015. You can purchase your tickets here for $50.47 each.

Winter break is always a great time to catch a nice game or two with family and friends. The puck drops at 7 p.m. December 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, so you can get a hockey game in just a day before Penn State football heads to the Fiesta Bowl.

Photo By: THON
Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey roots for the New Jersey Devils and, unfortunately, the New York Jets & Mets. If you also #LikeHisSport and want to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Additionally, you can send him any questions or comments via email at [email protected]

