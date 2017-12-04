Pop Up Ave To Host Holiday Market Downtown

Pop Up Ave will host a holiday market on Saturday, December 9 in downtown State College. The free market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fraser Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue and in The Makery.

The market will include live music, art, and food from local vendors. Pop Up Ave co-founder Andrea Groznik said the holiday market shows a significant student interest in the events.

“Our goal was to host Pop Up Ave three times this year — in the spring and fall and a holiday market — as long as the community continued to support us,” she said. “We’re thrilled students like the event and keep attending.”

Groznik said she’s most excited to try out the new location on Fraser Street. She also mentioned her appreciation for the State College Borough, which allowed Pop Up Ave close the street during the event, and the business owners who have been helpful in preparation for the event.

Her husband, co-founder Brad Groznik, went to high school in Dusseldorf, Germany, and wants to bring all the magic of a German winter market to the downtown area.

“Bundling up and strolling through the winter markets in Germany is something I looked forward to every year,” he said. “I’d love to create an experience like that in State College and hosting a Pop Up Ave holiday market is a first step.”