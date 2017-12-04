Your Fiesta Bowl-Bound Playlist

Penn State’s headed to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time since 1997, which means there’s certainly reason to celebrate. Consider the fact that Penn State’s never lost in any of its trips to the Fiesta Bowl and combine that with the magic of the holiday season and conclusion of fall classes. It’s certainly time for a proper fiesta.

Though this may not be how you dreamed Penn State football’s season would pan out this year, why not keep your head high and shake your hips to a little Shakira? Bop around to our Fiesta Bowl playlist: